Happy Birthday to Pakistan's finest ever batsman, Javed Miandad

KARACHI: Pakistan great Javed Miandad turned 60 on Monday, June 12 and is considered one of the best batsmen Pakistan ever produced.

He is celebrated not just for his last-ball six in Sharjah against India but also his second highest run scorer tag during the 1992 World Cup.

Born on June 12, 1957, the legendary Javed Miandad remains one of the greatest cricketers to have represented Pakistan.

In a career that saw 16, 213 runs and 31 centuries, Miandad goes right up there in terms of the legends of the game. In fact, he was ranked 44th in list of best cricketers of all time while standing head and shoulders in terms of Pakistan players.

Besides being a potent batsman, he also led Pakistan as a skipper while coaching the side after retiring from the game followed by holding a position in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as well.

Miandad is one of the few to have coached the Pakistan side thrice on separate occasions.

On his 60th birthday, his nephew Faisal Iqbal tweeted, “Happy 60th Birthday to the Greatest living Pakistani Batsman Javed Miandad Uncle (Jav Mamo). Proud to have the same Genes!”

Happy 60th Birthday to the Greatest living Pakistani Batsman Javed Miandad Uncle (Jav Mamo). Proud to have the same Genes!☺️ pic.twitter.com/c7xo6SOaFB — Faisal Iqbal (@FaisalIqbalCric) June 11, 2017