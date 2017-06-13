Tue June 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 10, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Militants kill 13 Philippine marines

Militants kill 13 Philippine marines

Marawi, Philippines: Thirteen Philippine marines have been killed in fresh gunbattles with militants who have overrun parts of a southern city, a military spokesman said Saturday, in a dramatic surge in the toll from two weeks of fierce fighting.

Philippine troops are struggling to dislodge hundreds of fighters, who rampaged through the city of Marawi on May 23 flying black flags of the Daesh group, and have used bomb-proof tunnels, anti-tank weapons and human shields to fortify their positions.

Lieutenant Colonel Jo-ar Herrera said the military was verifying the number of troops wounded in Friday´s ferocious, sometimes house-to-house gunbattles with the militants.

"We are saddened with the result... we have fatalities on the government side. We have incurred 13 killed in action," Herrera said at a news conference in Marawi.

The fresh casualties brought to 58 the number of government troops killed in the fighting, Herrera said.

At least 138 militants and 20 civilians have also been killed, the government said.

The militants have so far withstood more than two weeks air and ground assaults by security forces, although the military said they occupy only around 10 percent of the city.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Daesh planning laptop bomb to target aircraft: report

Daesh planning laptop bomb to target aircraft: report
Qatar foreign minister denounces ´unfair´, ´illegal´ sanctions

Qatar foreign minister denounces ´unfair´, ´illegal´ sanctions
US appeals court upholds block on Trump travel ban

US appeals court upholds block on Trump travel ban
UN defends Palestinian aid agency after Israeli criticism

UN defends Palestinian aid agency after Israeli criticism
Load More load more

More on this