India will become a country with world’s largest Muslim population by 2050

Though Indonesia is currently the country with the world’s largest Muslim population, India will have that distinction by the year 2050 while remaining a majority-Hindu country, with more than 300 million Muslims, Pew Research Center projects

The prediction was made by Pew Research Center in its findings about Muslims last month .

The report said, “Muslims are the fastest-growing religious group in the world. The growth and regional migration of Muslims, combined with the ongoing impact of the Islamic State (also known as ISIS or ISIL) and other extremist groups that commit acts of violence in the name of Islam, have brought Muslims and the Islamic faith to the forefront of the political debate in many countries.

Yet many facts about Muslims are not well known in some of these places, and most Americans – who live in a country with a relatively small Muslim population – say they know little or nothing about Islam.”

The report answers key questions; why is the Muslim population growing, how many Muslims are there in the United States, how do American view Muslims and Islams and provide many other facts about the Muslim population around the world.