Hussain Nawaz appears before Panama JIT third time today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz is recording his statement before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), probing offshore assets of Sharif family for the third time on Thursday.

Hussain Nawaz will be cross questioned about the money trail submitted by him on May 30 regarding the London Mayfair flats and other properties, the sources told The News here on Wednesday.

Strict security arrangements are made for the security of Hussain Nawaz at Federal Judicial Academy and its adjacent locality.

The sources said the JIT's members during the meeting held on Wednesday discussed the ways and means to verify and investigate the money trail of the London Mayfair flats submitted by Hussain Nawaz, adding "It was decided during the meeting of the JIT that the SECP will help seek details of the beneficial owner of directors of the offshore companies owned by Hussain Nawaz in British Virgin Islands."

The sources said the JIT's members would also ask questions from Hussain Nawaz with regard to 'rights of non-resident Pakistani' and dig out what kinds of rights he intends to seek during the investigation into the Panama Leaks case.

The sources said the second letter of JIT has been delivered to Qatari Prince Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al Thani giving him three options to record statements. The first option points out that two members would leave for Qatar to record the statement in relation to the probe. The second option is to send a written response to aid the investigation and according to the third option, a statement through video link can also be shared by the Qatari family.

The Supreme Court has already made it clear that if the Qatari royal never appears before the JIT, his letter would have no legal value and be thrown out.

The sources said the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) chief Zafar Hijazi would also appear before the JIT on June 2. In this connection, a notification has been issued by the JIT probing the Panama case on Wednesday.