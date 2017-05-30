Tue May 30, 2017
Sports

AFP
May 29, 2017

Golf: Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

Golf: Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

WASHINGTON: Golf superstar Tiger Woods was arrested Monday in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to records from the Palm Beach County Sheriff´s Office.


The 14-time major champion was booked into the Palm Beach County jail on Monday at 7:18 am (1118 GMT) after he was arrested by police in Jupiter, Florida.

He was released on his own recognizance at 10:50 am.

Woods, 41, hasn´t played competitive golf since pulling out of the Dubai Desert Classic in February after one round because of back pain.

He had spinal fusion surgery on April 20 -- his fourth surgery in three years to treat his troublesome back which has limited him to three tournament starts worldwide in the past two years.

Woods wrote on his website last week that since his latest procedure he was feeling better than he had in years and remained committed to returning to competitive golf.

"My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful. It´s just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse," Woods wrote. "I´m walking and doing my exercises, and taking my kids to and from school. All I can do is take it day by day. There´s no hurry.
"But, I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again."

