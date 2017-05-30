Tue May 30, 2017
World

May 27, 2017

Pakistani-origin Sophia, the first female Muslim mayor of UK’s Rushmoor

LONDON: Sophia Choudhary, the Pakistani-origin British Councillor has become the first female Muslim Mayor of Rushmoor Borough Council of the United Kingdom.

Sophia Choudhary belongs to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Former mayor Councillor Jacqui Vosper handed over the charge to Sophia in a ceremony here. Family of Sophia, her friends, council members and people from Pakistani British Community attended the ceremony.

Talking to Geo TV, she hoped to take forward the work she has done with charities.

Sophia also remarked she had fulfilled her parents’ wishes.

Saleem Choudhary, Sophia’s father, has also served as Mayor of Rushmoor Borough Council in 2002.

