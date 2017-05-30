India issues terror alert in Delhi, Mumbai

NEW DELHI: Indian security and intelligence agencies have issued a terror alert about possible attack by militants in New Delhi, Mumbai and some areas of Punjab and Rajasthan.

According to Indian intelligence agencies, a group of 20 to 21 militants have entered the aforementioned areas and divided themselves into smaller groups.

The Times of India said police have issued an advisory to ensure tight monitoring and strengthened anti-terror measures at Metro and railway stations, airports, hotels popular among tourists, crowded markets, religious places and stadiums in Delhi, said the advisory.

Indian officials suspect the terrorists may carry out a medium intensity blast by a suicide bomber at a crowded location.

Police have also been asked to conduct proper frisking and checking, besides tightening security.