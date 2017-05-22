Mon May 22, 2017
World

Web Desk
May 20, 2017

Modi’s tears for Muslim women

Gujarat’s anti-Muslim riots: India distorts history in revised textbooks  

India is trying make changes in historical discourse that was evident of the fact that Gujrat massacre in 2002 was against the Muslims.

The 2002 riots which left over eight hundred Muslims dead will be simply known as 'Gujarat Riots' in Class XII political science textbooks under the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT), according to a report published in Hindustan Times.

The Indian newspaper reported that the NCERT has decide to remove the "anti-Muslim riots" reference in the revised textbooks. 

In the current textbook it is mentioned under the subheading, “Anti-Muslim riots in Gujarat”, in the book’s ninth chapter titled “Politics in India since Independence”. 

The change will be made in a Class 12 textbook, published in 2007.

As many as 800 Muslims were killed in the riots. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Moodi and the then chief minister of Gujrat when this horrific killings took place.

It is interesting to note that  Moodi was banned to enter USA on the charges of terrorism following the Gujarat carnage.

