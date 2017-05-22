India made a

KARACHI: While people are gloating over India's victory before the International Court of Justice regarding Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, at least one man in India is there to say something very different.

In a post on social media, the former Supreme Court judge and former Chairman Press Council of India Justice Markandey Katju said India has made serious mistake by going to ICJ, it would give Pakistan an opportunity to approach ICJ for deciding Kashmir dispute.

Justice Katju further said that it appears Pakistan’s minimal objection towards ICJ’s jurisdiction is because India has given it a chance to open up several other issues in front of the international court.

“We have played into Pakistan’s hands, and given it a handle to open up many other issues. In fact that is why it seems that Pakistan did not seriously object to the jurisdiction of ICJ,” he said.

He added that India can no longer object to ICJ’s jurisdiction, in case Pakistan approached the international court over Kashmir.

“Now it is certain that Pakistan will approach the ICJ for deciding the Kashmir dispute, and it will then hardly lie in our mouth to object to the jurisdiction of ICJ, since we cannot blow hot and cold together,” he said.

“Pakistan must be very happy that we went to the ICJ over a single individual’s fate, as now they can raise all kinds of issues, particularly Kashmir, in international fora, to which we had always objected till now. By going to the ICJ we may have opened up a Pandora’s box,” he concluded.