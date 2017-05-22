Mon May 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

AFP
May 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Canada to be ´firm´ in trade conflicts with US: Trudeau

Canada to be ´firm´ in trade conflicts with US: Trudeau

OTTAWA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed a "firm" and unwavering defense of Canadian interests in the face of US trade attacks, he said Friday.

"We´re going to continue to work very, very hard to defend Canada´s interests," he said.

In late April, the United States imposed a duty on timber imported from Canada and threatened similar sanctions on Canadian dairy products.

Then on Thursday, the US Department of Commerce launched an investigation at the request of aerospace manufacturer Boeing into alleged dumping of aircraft built by its Canadian rival Bombardier, with Canadian government financial support, into the US market.

On all of these issues, "we will always be resolute and firm in how we stand up for Canadian interests," Trudeau said.

"On the issue of aeronautics, we will always defend Canada´s companies... and Canada´s workers."

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland threatened to cancel Ottawa´s purchase of Boeing fighter jets if the US did not back off its attacks on Bombardier.

The same day, the US government formally launched the process to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

US President Donald Trump has assailed the continental trade pact as "the worst trade deal maybe ever signed anywhere."

NAFTA negotiations between Canada, Mexico and the United States are to formally start in August after a 90-day consultation process.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Business

World Bank sees Pakistan FY17 growth at 5.2 pct, highest in nine years

World Bank sees Pakistan FY17 growth at 5.2 pct, highest in nine years
State Bank of Pakistan keeps policy rate unchanged at 5.75

State Bank of Pakistan keeps policy rate unchanged at 5.75
A medical college dropout delivering the bank to millions in Pakistan

A medical college dropout delivering the bank to millions in Pakistan
US bans import of shrimps from Pakistan

US bans import of shrimps from Pakistan
Load More load more

More on this