Sat May 13, 2017
National

Web Desk
May 12, 2017

Salman Khan’s Tubelight trailer released

Here is why Salman Khan’s Tubelight may not release in Pakistan on Eid

Salman Khan’s film Tubelight might not release around Eid in Pakistan as local...

Salman Khan to produce TV show on Gama Pehlwan

Bollywood super star Salman Khan to try his luck in TV series as this time around he will be showcasing the life of legendary wrestler Gama Pehlwan;  a new venture in Dabbang actor's career.

Though Khan has been quiet about the forth coming project, it has been reported that the show on this legendary wrestler has been recorded and forwarded to the concerned channel for approval of its content.

Sohail Khan has reportedly been chosen to play the role of Gama Pehlwan  who remained undefeated in a career spanning 52 years.

Reports also confirm the details of pilot episode which starts from a riot scene that shows India- Pakistan partition.

Who is Gama Pehlwan?

Born in Amritsar into an ethnic Kashmiri family,  Gama Pehalwan's birth name was Ghulam Hussain and he was fondly known as The Great Gama.

Regarded as the greatest wrestler of all time, he was awarded the Indian version of the World Heavyweight Championship on 15 October 1910.

After Partition he migrated to Pakistan and died in Lahore in 1960.

 

