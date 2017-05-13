Sat May 13, 2017
May 11, 2017

Pakistan enters global list of 10 most improved states in ‘Ease of Doing Business’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been included in the global list of top most-improved countries in Ease of Doing Business, an index created by the World Bank Group, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported on Thursday. 

According to the state-run news agency Canadian Minister of International Trade rancois-Philippe Champagne said in a letter addressed to Pakistan's  High Commissioner in Canada Tariq Azim Khan that  Islamabad's achievement  is the direct result of country’s successful economic reforms over the past year.

According to a message received here Thursday from Pakistan High Commission, Ottawa, the Minister for International Trade said it is appreciable that the contribution of the sizable Pakistani Canadian community in support of bilateral relationship and in enriching Canadian society is significant.

He reiterated his will to strive for further expansion of commercial ties with Pakistan, which has already reached $ 1.44 billion during the last year. He also noted that Pakistani students are increasingly choosing Canada as an education destination.

It may be mentioned that High Commissioner, Tariq Azim Khan congratulated him on his appointment as Minister of International Trade and desired that both the sides should strive to further increase the volume of bilateral trade up to its true potential.

 

