Whopping: Kohli's endorsement deal with Puma will blow your mind

NEW DELHI: Indian batsman Virat Kohli has become one of the few sportsmen from around the world to have struck a lucrative endorsement deal with Puma.

You can't say he doesn't deserve it, given his stature as a batsman and fielder of world class. The 28-year-old Indian batsman has joined the exclusive club of a select few athletes such as Jamaican sprinters Jamaican sprinters Usain Bolt and Asafa Powell as well as football stars Thierry Henry and Oliver Giroud, who will globally represent the brand as its ambassador.

According to details, Kohli has struck an eight-year deal worth INR 110 crore with Puma. The deal means that Kohli will get a fixed amount as well as royalty, which will depend upon the business performance of the brand.

"It's a privilege to be part of a great list of athletes that Puma has. Not just today's icons like Usain Bolt but also the brand's rich history with Pele, Maradona, Thierry Henry and others," he said.

"Both Puma and I are committed to a long-term partnership. I am impressed by the way Puma has gained popularity and market leadership in India in a short period of time," he further stated.

This deal makes Kohli the first Indian sportsperson to be attain a INR 100 crore endorsement deal from a single brand. Given Kohli's stellar captaincy and exceptional batting skills which make him arguably the world's best batsman currently, it's no surprise that the brand has chosen him to be their brand ambassador.