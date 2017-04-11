Pakistan fail to end India’s winning streak in Women’s WC Qualifiers

COLOMBO : The Indian women’s cricket team continued its unbeaten run at the ICC World Cup Qualifiers by advancing to the final with a seven-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan here today.

India bundled out Pakistan for a meagre 67 in 43.4 overs after asking them to bat upon winning the toss.

India then achieved the target in just 22.3 overs, scoring 70 for three to post a comprehensive win which helped it top the Super 6 table.

Ekta Bisht shone for India with an impressive five-wicket haul, finishing with brilliant figures of 10-7-8-5.

Shikha Pandey (2/09) chipped in with a couple of wickets. The two bowlers ran through the Pakistani batting line-up.

Pakistan kept losing wickets regularly and only two Pakistani batters could reach the double-digit mark.

Chasing a modest target, India rode on responsible knocks from Deepti Sharma (29 not out) and Harmanpreet Kaur (24) to reach the target with 165 balls to spare.

Deepti and Harmanpreet put on a solid 42 runs together for the third wicket.

For Pakistan, Sadia Yousuf claimed two wickets by giving away 19 runs.

Brief scores:

Pakistan Women: 67 all out in 43.4 overs (Ayesha Zafar 19; Ekta Bisht 5/08, Shikha Pandey 2/09).

India Women: 70 for 3 in 22.3 overs (Deepti Sharma 29 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 24; Sadia Yousuf 2/19)