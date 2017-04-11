Tue April 11, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
February 18, 2017

Islamabad United restrict Peshawar Zalmi to 136-9

SHARJAH: Islamabad United were restricted to 136 for nine in the 12th Twenty20 match of the Pakistan Super League here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday night.

Being sent into bat, Peshawar Zalmi batsmen could not resist against accurate bowling by Islamabad United pacers Mohammad Sami, Rumman Raees and Mohammad Irfan and spinner Shadab Khan.

The main scorers for Peshawar Zalmi were Eoin Morgan (28), Wahab Riaz (23) and captain Darren Sammy (20).

For Islamabad United, Sami captured three for 26 while Rumman and Shadab claimed two wickets each.

Islamabad United made three changes while Peshawar Zalmi are unchanged.

More on this