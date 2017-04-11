Lahore Qalandars becomes first team to reach 200-run mark in PSL 2017

SHARJAH: Lahore Qalandars has become the first team to reach 200-run mark in the second edition of the Pakistan Super League here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Being sent into bat by Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars made exact 200 runs for the loss of three wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Opener Jason Roy completed the only half-century of the innings, hitting 51 off 27 balls with six fours and three sixes while his partner Fakhar Zaman scored 47 off 31 balls with six fours and a six.

Both provided a fine start of 77 runs before Mohammad Rizwan and Cameron Delport added the same total for an unbeaten fourth wicket partnership. In between, Umar Akmal could make 17.

Rizwan remained not out on 46, scored off 28 balls with four sixes and a four while Delport was not out on 35, made off 21 balls with three sixes and a four.

Last season Lahore ran up 201 against Quetta and still came up short, in a last-ball thriller.

This is interesting to note that Lahore had scored first 200 in the first PSL and now they the first 200 in the second edition too.