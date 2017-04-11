Tue April 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

REUTERS
February 18, 2017

Share

Advertisement

China to suspend all imports of coal from North Korea

China to suspend all imports of coal from North Korea

BEIJING: China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.

The Ministry of Commerce said in a short statement that the ban would be effective until Dec. 31.

The ministry did not say why all shipments would be suspended, but South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported last week that a shipment of North Korean coal worth around $1 million was rejected at Wenzhou port on China's eastern coast.

The rejection came a day after Pyongyang's test of an intermediate-range ballistic missile, its first direct challenge to the international community since U.S. President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20.

China announced in April last year that it would ban North Korean coal imports in order to comply with sanctions imposed by the United Nations and aimed at starving the country of funds for its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

But it made exceptions for deliveries intended for "the people's wellbeing" and not connected to the nuclear or missile programmes.

Despite the restrictions, North Korea remained China's fourth biggest supplier of coal last year, with non-lignite imports reaching 22.48 million tonnes, up 14.5 percent compared to 2015.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

  • Tag

    Coal
Advertisement

More From Business

China offers concessions to avert trade war with US: FT

China offers concessions to avert trade war with US: FT
Saudi finance minister says no income taxes for Saudi citizens

Saudi finance minister says no income taxes for Saudi citizens
Iran

Iran "not concerned" by Indian threat to cut oil imports
'Pink Star' diamond: the world's most expensive gem

'Pink Star' diamond: the world's most expensive gem
Load More load more

More on this