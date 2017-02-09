CALIFORNIA: Ibtihaj Muhammad, the first Muslim-American to compete in an Olympics wearing a hijab, revealed that after Donald Trump’s ban on Muslims she was detained at US Customs for two hours without explanation.

Muhammad, who is a native of Maplewood, N.J., said she didn’t know if she was held as a result of the Trump administration’s travel ban but is sure the move was a result of her ethnicity.

Responding to a query about knowing someone directly impacted by Trump's travel ban, she said ‘I personally was held at Customs for two hours just a few weeks ago’.

“I can't tell you why it happened to me, but I know that I'm Muslim. I have an Arabic name. And even though I represent Team USA and I have that Olympic hardware, it doesn't change how you look and how people perceive you. And I'm included in that as a Muslim woman who wears a hijab."

Muhammad, who graduated from Duke, won bronze in team sabre at the Rio Olympics last year. She was also the first American to compete in an Olympics wearing a hijab.

"My human response is to cry because I was so sad and upset and disheartened — and just disappointed," she said. "At the same time, I'm one of those people who feels like I have to be strong for those people who may not be able to find that strength. I feel like I have to speak up for those people whose voices go unheard.

"It was a really hard two hours, but at the same time, I made it home. I try to remember to be positive and to try to leave all these situations, even if they may be very difficult, with love. I think that we will come out on top as women, as people of color, as Muslims, as transgender people, as people who are part of the disabled community — I think that we'll come out on top."

And if she could say one thing to President Trump?

"I feel like that's a loaded question," She said. "I'm not really sure how to answer that. It's like, where do I start?"

