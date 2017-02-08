MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently spoke to an Indian news agency about the joy she derived from taking care of her little one and pregnancy could not keep her from working.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi on December 20, 2016. The Bollywood star has never shied away from the shutterbugs, even while she was pregnant and posed for pictures with her plump belly. In a recent interview, she said working tediously was in her DNA and that she couldn't sit at home while she was carrying her child.

"Pregnancy is the most lovely thing. It is a natural phenomenon, it happens to every woman. I don’t know why would I have sat at home and not work. Pregnancy is not an illness and so isn’t delivery. I am always out and about. Work is part of my DNA, it will always be there," she said.

Kareena spoke about how Saif Ali Khan was a responsible father. Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is his third child, as he has two children from his previous marriage to former wife Amrita Singh. Saif already has a son named Ibrahim and a daughter named Sara from his earlier marriage. According to Kareena, this is what makes him such a wonderful father.

"Saif is a hands-on father. He has experienced it before, he knows it a lot more. It is a personal experience for us. You grow each day, you learn something each day and that is the most beautiful thing. I am taking each day as it comes. It is the most beautiful phase of my life," she said.

The actress said that she would advise her son when he grows up to be humble and modest as opposed to being proud or arrogant.

"The advice I will give to my child is to have his head down, be humble, do what he wants to do and ignore everything else. It is tough in today’s times with social media. But it is the environment that he will be brought up in and we are going to teach him exactly what we believe in," she said.

