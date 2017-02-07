MUMBAI: Tennis ace Sania Mirza recently opened up about the secret to her successful marriage with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and also shed light on rumours of her dating Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor back in the day, in a recent episode of Koffee with Karan.

If there's one thing that Karan Johar loves to pry about from his guests during his Koffee with Karan session on the couch, it's about relationships. The Bollywood producer and host of the hit show recently invited Farah Khan and Sania Mirza on his show and quizzed Sania regarding her marriage.

Asking her if she was happily married to Shoaib Malik, Sania replied that she was indeed. Better yet, she also gave away the secret to a successful and strong marriage.

"We stay quite far from each other and that’s the secret of our marriage," she said, before dismissing rumours that she and Shoaib Malik were headed for a divorce.

Not one to let go of the topic, Karan Johar then asked her whether rumours about her dating Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor, way before she got hitched to Shoaib, were true. Sania stated that she didn't remember when the rumour spread but denied anything ever took place between the two.

"I can't remember it was so long ago. It never happened as I travel so much."

Later on, Karan asked her who she would kill, marry or hook up with from the options of Shahid, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor to which the tennis star replied that she would hook-up with Ranveer, marry Ranbir and kill Shahid.

0



0







Sania discusses marriage, Shahid Kapoor rumours on Koffee with Karan was posted in Entertainment of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 07, 2017 and was last updated on February 07, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/184611-Sania-discusses-marriage-Shahid-Kapoor-rumours-on-Koffee-with-Karan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Sania discusses marriage, Shahid Kapoor rumours on Koffee with Karan" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/184611-Sania-discusses-marriage-Shahid-Kapoor-rumours-on-Koffee-with-Karan.