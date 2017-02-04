QUEBEC CITY: In a spectacular show of solidarity with Muslims, Canadians formed human shields and stood guard outside mosques to ensure that Muslims prayed without fear, on Friday.

Friday prayers are considered as the most important for Muslims and the community gathers in huge numbers around the world to pray in congregation. In the aftermath of the Quebec City mosque attack which left six Muslims dead and others injured, Canadians took to the streets and condemned it as an act of terror. In the first Friday prayers after the shooting took place, Canadians ensured their Muslim brethren prayed without fear, as they stood guard outside seven mosques in the city and formed human shields.

"No Canadian should be afraid to go to their house of worship to pray," said a Canadian named Yael Splansky, a Jewish rabbi who had gathered to be part of those who stood guard while Muslims prayed. "It’s a terrifying scene. Imagine people of faith going to pray in peace, to pray for peace, and to be at risk. Houses of worship are sacred and must be protected," he said.

According to Splansky, the idea of forming 'rings of peace' outside places of worship was inspired by a group of Muslims in Oslo, in 2015. As Jews were languishing from antisemitic attacks in Europe, a group of Muslims formed a human chain while Jews prayed Sabbath prayers inside a synagogue.

Hundreds of people from local churches and synagogues gathered in Toronto while Muslims prayed. This was during the Friday midday prayers as human shields were also formed outside mosques in Ottawa and Edmonton.

Thousands of Canadians have taken to the streets for silent protests and observed vigils to condemn Sunday's attack on a mosque in Quebec City, as a student opened indiscriminate fire on those who had gathered to pray. Six died while another nineteen were injured and two others are in critical condition. Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister, also vehemently condemned the incident, declaring it an act of terror.

0



0







Canadians stand guard, form human shields outside mosques was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 04, 2017 and was last updated on February 04, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/183973-Canadians-stand-guard-form-human-shields-outside-mosques/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Canadians stand guard, form human shields outside mosques" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/183973-Canadians-stand-guard-form-human-shields-outside-mosques.