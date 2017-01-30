TORONTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken a stand with regard to Muslim immigrants who have been fleeing from Syria and Iraq. Stranded due to Trump's ban on their entry into the United States, Justin Trudea said that they were welcome in Canada.

"To those fleeing persecution, terror and war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength," read the heartfelt message from Trudea to the immigrants, via a Facebook post and a tweet.

Justin Trudeau grabbed headlines around the world when he allowed the entry of 40,000 Syrian refugees fleeing the civil war in their country, into Canada. Trudeau has always maintained that people from different walks of life and various religions make Canada diverse and that diversity is his country's strength.

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

Within hours, Trudeau's tweet was shared more than 150,000 times and the slogan #WelcomeToCanada became a leading trend in the country.

President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order on Friday, banning the entry of migrants from Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen for 90 days. Protests erupted in America and around the world against Trump's decision. Many have referred to the ban as a 'Muslim ban'.

0



0







Rejecting Muslim ban, Canadian PM Trudeau takes a stand was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/182803-Rejecting-Muslim-ban-Canadian-PM-Trudeau-takes-a-stand/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rejecting Muslim ban, Canadian PM Trudeau takes a stand" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/182803-Rejecting-Muslim-ban-Canadian-PM-Trudeau-takes-a-stand.