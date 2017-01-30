Print Story
X
-
Gunmen open fire in Canada mosque, 5 deadBy REUTERSJanuary 30, 2017Latest : World
QUEBEC CITY: Five people were killed after gunmen opened fire in a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers, the mosque's president told reporters on Sunday.
Earlier, a witness told Reuters that up to three gunmen fired on about 40 people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center. Police put up a security perimeter around the mosque.
Quebec police confirmed the shooting at a Quebec mosque in a tweet, and police on the scene said there had been fatalities.
"There are many victims ... there are deaths," a Quebec police spokesman told reporters.
A police tweet said there were deaths and injuries and that suspects had been arrested.