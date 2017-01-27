An Australian cricketer has done the unthinkable--taken six wickets in six deliveries! The feat is not something you see everyday in the gentleman's sport, in any form of the game be it T20, Test matches or ODIs.

29-year-old Australian bowler Aled Carey playing for Golden Point against East Ballarat, in a Ballarat Cricket Association fourth-team fixture bowled the incredible over. Carey had previously bowled eight overs without taking a wicket and the captain handed him over the ball to bowl the ninth over. That is when the magic happened.

On the very first delivery, he dismissed the batsman for a catch to the first slip while the second delivery also dismissed the batsman when he was caught behind by the wicket-keeper. The third batsman was dismissed leg-before-wicket as Carey celebrated his hat-trick.

The hat-trick celebrations had hardly ended when Aled went on to clean bowl his next batsman. The same feat occurred in the remaining two deliveries, finishing the over with no runs scored, six wickets fallen and two hat-tricks taken. All in a single over!

— Ultra Sports (@ultra_sports) January 21, 2017

Those were seven wickets in seven balls for Golden Point, as Carey's teammate Mark Van De Heuvelhad claimed a wicket on the last ball before his over began. East Ballarat were dismissed for a meager 40 runs.

"A couple of times I've been pretty close to a hat-trick, probably three or four times in my life, but I've never been lucky enough to get that third one," said Aled Carey. "I'm still in a bit of shock. It's something you don't see very often and I think this was just my lucky day. I don't think I'll ever do it again," he said.

0



0







6 balls, 6 wickets and 2 hat-tricks--an Aussie bowler's perfect over was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/182107-6-balls-6-wickets-and-2-hat-tricks-an-Aussie-bowlers-perfect-over/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "6 balls, 6 wickets and 2 hat-tricks--an Aussie bowler's perfect over" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/182107-6-balls-6-wickets-and-2-hat-tricks-an-Aussie-bowlers-perfect-over.