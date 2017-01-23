KARACHI: Sindh Member of Provincial Assembly Nusrat Sahar Abbasi threatened self immolation on Monday, giving an ultimatum of two days to the Pakistan Peoples Party to fire Imdad Pitafi as a provincial minister.

Clutching a bottle of petrol in one hand, the PML-F leader and opposition member claimed that she would douse herself in petrol and burn herself if justice was not served in two days.

"Everyone witnessed how I was harassed in Sindh Assembly," she said. "If Imdad Pitafi is not forced to resign or fired in two days, I will burn myself in front of Sindh Assembly," she said.

Nusrat claimed that her family members were forcing her to stay indoors and not take part in politics if the minister is not punished for his statement. She alleged that this was not just her personal matter now but an issue for all women who were harassed at workplaces.

"I am being stopped from doing my work," she said.

Nusrat Sahar Abbasi called on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto to intervene and force the minister to step down before she took the drastic measure.

"Asif Ali Zardari sahab, you saw what happened in Sindh assembly," she said. "If I am denied justice, no other daughter of Sindh will ever ask for her rights from Bilawal," she added.

On Saturday, Imdad Pitafi and Nusrat Abbasi had exchanged harsh words during a session of the Sindh assembly when the latter had asked the former to read in English. Pitafi had replied to her in a sentence that had a dual meaning. He had also referred to Abbasi as a 'drama queen'.

Nusrat Abbasi rejects Pitafi's apology

Imdad Pitafi apologised in writing to Nusrat Sahar Abbasi for the lewd remarks. However, Abbasi refused to accept his apology and instead demanded the Minister for Works and Services' resignation.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed Nisar Khuhro to issue a show-cause notice to Pitafi regarding the incident. Imdad Pitafi had, in response to the notice, apologised in writing.

0



0







Nusrat Abbasi threatens self-immolation if Pitafi is not removed in 2 days was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 23, 2017 and was last updated on January 23, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/181185-Nusrat-Abbasi-threatens-self-immolation-if-Pitafi-is-not-removed-in-2-days/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Nusrat Abbasi threatens self-immolation if Pitafi is not removed in 2 days" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/181185-Nusrat-Abbasi-threatens-self-immolation-if-Pitafi-is-not-removed-in-2-days.