WASHINGTON: President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, attended a prayer service on Saturday with his wife and the Pences. During the prayer service, an Imam also recited the Holy Quran with its translation, which the newly elected President listened to intently.

Donald Trump is known for his racist and tough stance against Muslims when it comes to immigration. In his inaugural speech, the newly elected President of the United States promised to eradicate 'Islamic terrorism' from the world. He has also voiced the needs to temporarily ban all Muslims from entering the USA till a proper system of checking wasn't in place.

For these very reasons, a video of the President has gone viral in which he is listening intently to the recitation of the Holy Quran during a prayer service, which was held in Washington on Saturday. Along with his wife, Trump was joined by Vice President Pence and his wife as well. the long list of participants also included leaders from the Catholic, Greek Orthodox, Jewish, Mormon, Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist, Bahá'í faiths. The service commenced with a Navajo blessing.

The inaugural prayer service is a practice which was resumed by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1933. The tradition had begun with George Washington but had not been practiced till 1933. Most of the prayers during the inaugural service were for Donald Trump and America, pleading to God to guide the new president in the right direction with the required wisdom.

