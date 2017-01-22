JIANGSU: The Chinese government is spending billions to connect its remote regions with the industrial hubs to bring them at par with the rest of the country.

On Saturday, the world's longest heavy-duty steel arch bridge on China’s longest Yangtze River was completed.

The Shanghai-Nantong Yangtze River Bridge links Zhangjiagang and Nantong of east China's Jiangsu province. The main span of the bridge is 336 meters.

Following are the pictures of closure of Tianshenggang Channel Bridge.

