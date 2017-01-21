Print Story
Two 'terrorists' blow themselves up in confrontation with security forces in JeddahBy REUTERSJanuary 21, 2017Latest : World
DOHA: Two suspected militants blew themselves up in a confrontation with security forces in Saudi Arabia's second city of Jeddah early on Saturday, Saudi media reported.
Security officers surrounded a house in Jeddah and exchanged fire with the men who blew themselves up, reported Sabq, a news website affiliated with the monarchy's Interior Ministry.
UAE-based Sky News Arabia, citing its correspondent, reported a similar incident.
There was no immediate comment from the Saudi interior ministry.