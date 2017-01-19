PERTH: Babar Azam became the first Pakistani to join the list of joint-fastest player in history to score 1,000 career runs in one-day international cricket.

The exclusive club includes Sir Viv Richards (West Indies), Kevin Pietersen (England), Jonathan Trott (England) and Quinton de Kock (South Africa) who reached the milestone of 1,000 runs in 21 innings.

The youngster moved to 1,000 career runs when he reached 47 not out against Australia in Perth today, a record that was first set by Richards in 1980.

He started the series needing 114 runs in the first two matches to break the record of reaching 1,000 runs in 20 innings.

But he could not do so as he managed to score only 33 and 34 in the first two ODIs.

0



0







Babar Azam first Pak player to reach 1000 runs in 21 ininngs was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/180314-Babar-Azam-first-Pak-player-to-reach-1000-runs-in-21-ininngs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Babar Azam first Pak player to reach 1000 runs in 21 ininngs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/180314-Babar-Azam-first-Pak-player-to-reach-1000-runs-in-21-ininngs.