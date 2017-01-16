WELLINGTON: Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim was taken to hospital as a precaution after being felled by a bouncer as New Zealand pushed to wrap up the first Test on in Wellington on Monday.

Mushfiqur was hit on the helmet by a Tim Southee short-pitched delivery with Bangladesh battling to prolong their second innings after losing key batsmen Shakib Al Hasan and Mominul Haque early on the fifth and final day.

After commanding the Test for most of the first four days, at lunch on the final day, Bangladesh were 137 for six in their second innings, leading New Zealand by 193.

The tourists had slumped to 96 for five when Mushfiqur and Sabbir Rahman dug in to grind out 18 runs in 16 overs before Southee´s bouncer.

Medical staff from both teams rushed on to the field to tend to the diminutive batsman until an ambulance arrived.

Bangladesh officials later said Mushfiqur was fine and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Short-pitched deliveries have been a feature of the Test with New Zealand batsman Mitchell Santner taking a fierce blow to the head from Taskin Ahmed in the first innings while Neil Wagner was hit three times by Kamrul Islam drawing blood from his chin.

Bangladesh could have only two wickets remaining as Mushfiqur and Imrul Kayes might not resume their innings.

Imrul was undergoing treatment on Monday morning after injuring a hip when diving to complete a close-run single late on the fourth day.

Mushfiqur, who was dropped by Southee on six, had advanced to 13 when he was hit on the back of the head while Imrul retired hurt on 24.

New Zealand dropped three catches in the session with Trent Boult spilling a caught and bowled from Sabbir Rahman when he was on 17 and Tom Latham putting down Taskin Ahmed on five.

Taskin was bowled next ball by a Boult yorker.

Sabbir had moved on to 40 at lunch with Kamrul Islam yet to score.

