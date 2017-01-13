MIAMI: French astronaut Thomas Pesquet stepped out on his first spacewalk Friday, on a mission to help upgrade the power system outside the International Space Station with new, refrigerator-sized lithium-ion batteries.

Accompanied by American astronaut Shane Kimbrough, the men switched on their spacesuits´ internal battery power to mark the official start of the spacewalk at 6:22 am (1122 GMT), more than a half hour earlier than scheduled.

0



0







French, US astronauts start power upgrade spacewalk was posted in Sci-Tech of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/178892-French-US-astronauts-start-power-upgrade-spacewalk/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "French, US astronauts start power upgrade spacewalk" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/178892-French-US-astronauts-start-power-upgrade-spacewalk.