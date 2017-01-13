Print Story
French, US astronauts start power upgrade spacewalk
MIAMI: French astronaut Thomas Pesquet stepped out on his first spacewalk Friday, on a mission to help upgrade the power system outside the International Space Station with new, refrigerator-sized lithium-ion batteries.
Accompanied by American astronaut Shane Kimbrough, the men switched on their spacesuits´ internal battery power to mark the official start of the spacewalk at 6:22 am (1122 GMT), more than a half hour earlier than scheduled.