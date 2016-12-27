WASHINGTON: Donald Trump on Monday chided the United Nations as "sad," just days after the U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements despite pressure by the U.S. president-elect for a veto by Washington.

"The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

