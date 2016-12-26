KARACHI: A massive blaze that erupted at a wood warehouse located in Old Haji Camp locality of Karachi was put out after hectic efforts early on Monday.

At least seven fire tenders and a water bowser took part in the operation to douse the inferno which had also engulfed parts of three nearby warehouses, fire brigade officials said.

A nearby residential building was evacuated over fears of damage due to the fire.

No loss of life has been reported in the incident.

Sources said the fire tenders were running out of water, and that more fire vehicles were needed for the rescue operation.

