KARACHI: Pakistan Test cricketer Ahmed Shehzad was fined Rs 20,000 for misbehaving with an umpire in a domestic match here at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

Playing as captain of Habib Bank Limited (HBL) against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL in Departmental One Day Cup, he reacted to a decision by umpire.

Following the reaction, match referee Anis ur Rehman reported the incident to the management, who decided to impose Rs 20,000 penalty to Ahmed Shehzad.

Shehzad, opening the HBL innings, top scored with 71 but his team was all out for 193 and later could not avoid defeat as SNGPL went on to win the match by six wickets.

