Shahid Afridi’s Indian fan arrested for wearing Pakistan team jerseyBy Web DeskDecember 20, 2016Latest : Sports
NEW DELHI: An fan of Pakistan’s flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi was arrested for wearing Pakistan team jersey during a cricket match in Indian state of Assam, according to local media reports.
The youth identified by an Indian newspaper as Ripon Chowdhury was taken into custody by local police after youth wing of ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a complained against him for “indulging in an anti-national act”.
The police are said to have arrested the Afridi’s fan and lodged a case under section 120(B), 294 of the Indian Penal code.