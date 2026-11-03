John Goodman says his body is 'too messed up' after drastic weight loss journey
John Goodman breaks silence on his extreme weight loss journey
John Goodman recently shed light on the troubling effects of huge weight loss on his body.
The 74-year-old American actor illuminated the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Monday, November 2, where he talked about losing 200lbs and undergoing stomach surgery.
Goodman revealed that he was at 400lbs before surgery and he became body image conscious that he turned down a bold scene during his time on the HBO show The Righteous Gemstones.
Articulating his thought, he said, “I thought I was going to have to be naked in it and I said, ‘I don't know. My body's too messed up losing all this weight.’”
The Flintstones star shared that the scene was eventually filmed on The Righteous Gemstone.
After undergoing a drastic change, Goodman said, “I'm still trying to get used to my face. It's weird. I think of myself as one way and then I look at myself, ‘Oh, wow!’”
“It's strange. It's fun to get used to. There's a lot of stuff I'm getting used to,” John Goodman quipped.
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