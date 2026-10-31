SpaceX Falcon 9 reaches 700th launch with starlink satellites in historic feat

SpaceX has reached a major milestone with its 700th Falcon 9 launch deploying another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit. The mission underscores the rocket’s significant role in growing the company’s space-based internet network.

Primarily, the rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base placing 27 Starlink telecommunication satellites as the launch vehicle completed its 18th recovery on the ocean vessel. Starlink now dominates low Earth orbit, for roughly 11,190 of 16,850 active satellites in orbit with nearly 11,176 working after more than 13,000 total launches.

Elon Musk predicts orbital data centers will eclipse Earth-bound networks by late 2028. This shift is accelerated by Starship’s massive launch capacity, enabling space-optimized solar satellites that escape terrestrial power, space and cooling bottlenecks.

Falcon 9’s nearly flawless record-644 block 5 flights with just one minor setback maintains the drive as SpaceX targets Starship milestones like tower catches.

Musk posted a caption, “Congrats to the team on over 700 Falcon 9 flights.”

Starlink 15-16 marked the 700th mission on October 27 with Starlink 15-18 after the 71st on October 31. Since its first flight in 2010, Falcon 9 has transformed space transportation through reusable rocket technology, marking an monumental engineering achievement.