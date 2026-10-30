Why Canada is ending ‘avalanche dog’ operations in the Rocky Mountains

Canada has taken a significant step to stop using avalanche rescue dogs in the Rocky Mountains-a move that has fueled public outrage and raised concerns about high-altitude extraction missions.

The 73-year-old retiree and Ward spent 17 years as a dog handler in the wilderness of the Canadian Rocky Mountains. However, the rescue program was reduced to just one handler in recent years, and Ward was stunned when he heard recently that Parks Canada will end the programme entirely this month.

In light of the current situation, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government is making broad funding cuts to Canada’s public service and Parks Canada employees will soon have their employment terminated.

Ward said the government used rescue dogs in the Canadian Rocky Mountains who were trained to trace everything-a common winter hazard in the area and were called upon to search for trapped hikers submerged beneath snowbanks after avalanches.

A Liberal MP and the parliamentary secretary for finance, Ryan Turnbull said the government is focused on safeguarding taxpayer dollars to foster growth, resilience and the well-being of Canadians.