Nancy Guthrie case: Reporter recalls strange scene without police tape at her home

When the authorities arrived at Nancy Guthrie's home in the wake of her disappearance, according to a reporter present there at the time, they said the crime scene was not cordoned off.



Andrew Christiansen, a reporter for KRIS6, detailed what he witnessed in a recent interview with Brian Entin Investigates, when he was among the first to arrive at Guthrie's house after she went missing.

"When I got out there, there wasn't even the police tape. So it was a little different from a scene that you would traditionally see. I've seen a lot of scenes, being a news reporter."

Sharing other details, Christiansen said, "There weren't that many police lights or deputy lights, so it was very, very dark."

Additionally, what stood out for the reporter, he shared, "And the sheriff was on scene, Sheriff Chris Nanos, which is not typical of a crime scene. At the time, they were not calling it a crime; she was just a missing person."

"But it's not very typical for the sheriff to come out on a missing person case," he said.

Meanwhile, recent statements from the Arizona Sheriff's Department suggested that the case of disappearance is still being actively investigated and dispelled any rumours indicating that it has gone cold.

Nancy has been missing since Feb. 1.