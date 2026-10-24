Nancy Guthrie case: Reporter recalls strange scene without police tape at her home
A reporter shares the details of what happened at Nancy Guthrie's home when she went missing
When the authorities arrived at Nancy Guthrie's home in the wake of her disappearance, according to a reporter present there at the time, they said the crime scene was not cordoned off.
Andrew Christiansen, a reporter for KRIS6, detailed what he witnessed in a recent interview with Brian Entin Investigates, when he was among the first to arrive at Guthrie's house after she went missing.
"When I got out there, there wasn't even the police tape. So it was a little different from a scene that you would traditionally see. I've seen a lot of scenes, being a news reporter."
Sharing other details, Christiansen said, "There weren't that many police lights or deputy lights, so it was very, very dark."
Additionally, what stood out for the reporter, he shared, "And the sheriff was on scene, Sheriff Chris Nanos, which is not typical of a crime scene. At the time, they were not calling it a crime; she was just a missing person."
"But it's not very typical for the sheriff to come out on a missing person case," he said.
Meanwhile, recent statements from the Arizona Sheriff's Department suggested that the case of disappearance is still being actively investigated and dispelled any rumours indicating that it has gone cold.
Nancy has been missing since Feb. 1.
-
German chancellor Friedrich Merz calls for unity as he warns of threats facing Germany
-
France deploys 70,000 police to try to contain nationwide protests
-
Trump foreign policy hits voters in the pocketbook, threatening GOP majorities ahead of midterms
-
King orders iron fist response to deadly church attack in Jordan
-
China urges US to halt expansion of outbound investment curbs
-
US announces ‘American-made’ seafood labeling initiative to support domestic fishermen
-
Mona Lisa off limits as Paris museums shut amid protest fears
-
Stand-up comic slams media double standard over Lindsay Clancy case
-
France closes metro stations, tourist sites as 70,000 police prepare for mass protests
-
SpaceX restores high-speed Starlink connections above 400 km/h in Ukraine
-
Russia and Ukraine agree to ceasefire, plan November peace talks: What we know so far
-
Donald Trump lashes out on 'horrible' reporter, defends viral campaign ad