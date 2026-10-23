YouTube custom feeds could finally fix your homepage

You can now tell YouTube what to show you, in plain words. YouTube custom feeds let you describe a topic, a type of video or even a mood, and YouTube builds a saved feed around it.

YouTube claims that feeds move past simple keyword searches. Feeds will continue to be updated because of newly uploaded videos so that the feed for any hobby or any topic never becomes irrelevant.

Feeds are now used in place of topic chips that were found in the homepage previously through the mobile platform. The home feed of YouTube will remain there for broad recommendations from YouTube.

Click on the plus sign on the homepage feeds and tell what kind of feed you want to have. Your created feeds will show up at the top of the homepage feeds panel whenever you like.

Modify or even delete the feeds that you don't want anymore.

Free account users are allowed to save three custom feeds. Users who have a YouTube Premium account can save eight.

This feature will be introduced to users who have signed in from the United States and are set to use the English language along with enabling watch and search histories.

One limitation to this is that videos you watch via custom feeds are counted towards your watch history, thus affecting your recommendations.

Custom feeds form a part of YouTube’s revamp of its Home tab. The top bar has been simplified, and subscriptions are moved up to this bar. There are also shortcuts added for live and music, as well as movies & TV, if you have a subscription for this service.

You'll find your own saved topics in place of YouTube's predefined categories.