Cybersecurity warning: Major websites face potential global threat

Major websites and web services are being deactivated following critical security warnings from cyber experts in the programming language used to power much of the internet.

Primarily, organizations are addressing a vulnerability in the PHP programming language which gathers information and presents it to the user on the internet.

Baroness Lloyd of Effra has said in the White House of Lords on Thursday morning that thirty-two government services are unavailable and four are experiencing reduced functionality amid the PHP exploit mitigation.

Agencies and national governments across the globe were prompted to take action on Wednesday following AI-discovered vulnerability disclosures in PHP.

PHP is the scripting language for web development that underpins sites such as Wikipedia and WordPress, and cybersecurity experts performing a deep-dive analysis of its internal mechanisms using OpenAI technology discovered flaws that could allow attackers to take over critical web servers.

Experts have highlighted the gravity of the situation for PHP-backed websites warning that the vulnerability could jeopardize data and critical networks belonging to both government and business pages. The security flaws affect all PHP installations serving web requests and can be traced back to the PHP 5 version which was first introduced in 2004.

Since those weaknesses were exposed, millions of attempts to take advantage of the vulnerable PHP-based sites have been recorded, aimed at public and private sector infrastructure worldwide. Among those required to undergo a forced system update and temporary closure, in the UK were the official websites of the Office for Budget Responsibility, Oxfordshire County Council and Hillingdon Council.

Additionally, a government spokesperson confirmed that steps were underway to detect and resolve any potential security gaps, adding, “We encourage all organisations - private and public, large and small - to follow guidance issued by the NCSC to understand their exposure and take the necessary actions to safeguard their systems.”