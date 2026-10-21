Apple will have limited iPhone Duo units available Friday: Here’s why

Apple Stores will have limited availability of the iPhone Duo for walk-in-customers on Friday

By Ruqia Shahid
Published October 21, 2026
Apple will have limited iPhone Duo units available Friday: Here’s why
Apple will have limited iPhone Duo units available Friday: Here’s why

In a major update, Apple announced on Wednesday that it will have a limited number of its folding iPhone Duo units available for opening-day crowds when the device launches this Friday after initial orders sold out in seconds, extending delivery times for some customers into January.

Apple said in a statement to Reuters, “On Friday morning, our teams look forward ​to welcoming customers at Apple Stores to experience iPhone Duo ​and the incredible iPhone line-up for themselves.”

“Apple Stores will ‌have ⁠limited iPhone Duo available for walk-in customers, and we’re working hard to get this revolutionary new product into customers’ hands as quickly as possible.”

Apple announced its first-ever folding phone in September, where competitors such as Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies have a proven history of driving premium revenue in the targeted market for years.

In contrast, iPhone Duo is also a more complex product than standard candy-bar iPhones, featuring a rigid mechanism that analysts expect will require an adaptation period for Apple to learn to manufacture it in high volumes.

Apple said the availability of walk-in units will vary by country, and limited walk-in purchase will also be available in the United States, Australia, Canada, Mexico and across parts of the UK and Europe.

In other regions, iPhone Duo units are available to customers who have already reserved them. Apple confirmed that these regions include mainland China, France, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the UAE.

Ruqia Shahid
Ruqia Shahid is a reporter specialising in science, focusing on discoveries, research developments, and technological advancements. She translates complex scientific concepts into clear, engaging stories, helping readers understand the latest innovations and their real-world impact through accurate, accessible, and insight-driven reporting.
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