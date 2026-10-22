Tesla app 4.62 adds iPad support in 2 columns

Until now, opening the Tesla app on an iPad meant running the iPhone version on a bigger screen. Tesla's latest update changes that with a layout designed for the iPad.

Tesla designer Alex Guichet broke the news about the update on October 21 and even showed some pictures. Navigation and control are located in the left column, while the large visualisation of your vehicle or home occupies the right half of the screen.

Guichet has additionally revealed that it will be compatible with Android tablets and foldable smartphones. Version 4.62.0 is available on the App Store for iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.

In the vehicle view, you get all the usual controls like climate, charging, and security. Besides, there is a big car rendering and shortcuts for all your car-related activities.

When it comes to the home energy view, you will see how the energy flows from solar panels through a Powerwall to your home and the grid.

The release lands two days before Apple's iPhone Duo goes on sale on Friday, October 23. Apple opened App Store submissions for iPhone Duo apps earlier this month.

Existing iPhone apps will run on the foldable, but they need to be built with the iOS 27.1 SDK or later to resize fully for its inner display. Apps that haven't been updated appear with black borders.

The report doesn't say whether Tesla built version 4.62.0 with the new SDK, so don't assume it's ready for the iPhone Duo.