Galaxy Watch users report red marks, possible burns

Owners of at least five Galaxy Watch models have posted photos of circular red marks on their wrists, right where the sensor sits. Many say the watch burnt them. Samsung hasn't acknowledged any such defect.

Android Authority reported several Reddit posts and comments, as well as Facebook and Samsung forum entries, relating to issues with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Watch 8, the Watch Ultra, and even the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

A user of Reddit says that he or she sleeps in the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro fully charged. However, this time, the user wakes up to an unresponsive smartwatch and a burn-like mark on the wrist.

This issue has been around for a while. Posts where the Galaxy Watches are blamed for burning their owners appeared years ago in connection with such watches as the Watch 4.

However, not all marks indicate burns. Irritation may be caused by moisture, friction, and poor personal hygiene. Users may experience contact dermatitis rather than burns. Still, according to Android Authority, blistering of the skin does not match the definition of rash.

A doctor, not a forum thread, is the right judge of which it is.

What could be causing Galaxy Watch overheating?

Nobody knows. Android Authority points to one common thread: affected watches often lose battery overnight. This could imply the presence of background processing generating localised heat, although this is merely conjecture.

However, smartwatches usually reduce activity or shut down in case of overheating, thus making this news quite strange. The newly released Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 are already facing the issue of slow charging due to overheating.

The company hasn't publicly confirmed any overheating problem that may cause burns. In customer-service responses, it always references advice regarding strap tightness and cleanliness and inspections of potentially defective watches.

In case you get a burn on your wrist or blistering, remove the watch immediately and reach out to Samsung support. Consult a physician if there are blisters on your skin or if it doesn't heal.