Is Apple’s iPhone Duo worth buying? Marques Brownlee weighs in

YouTuber Marques Brownlee, known as MKBHD has expressed his views on Apple’s first foldable iPhone outlining the reasons why the $2,000 device is not worth it for most users.

While Apple’s initial rollout introduces upgrades to the iPhone family, Brownlee says there are still substantial concessions purchasers should evaluate.

After spending about ten days with the device, Brownlee highly commended its display, hinge and software animations. He also weighed in on its weight, camera and apps capturing the struggle of a product trying to work outside its native environment.

Brownlee described the iPhone Duo as a radical baseline arguing that Apple has enhanced user experience in specific areas while bypassing foundational flaws. He further explained, “The iPhone specifically as the first folding iPhone is very polished around the edges but kind of rough in the middle.”

“The app situation on the iPhone is its biggest downside right now, like right now as I release this video at launch, he further explained.”

“This is not the iPhone you would choose if you are the iPhone filmmaker who wants the absolute best possible pro tools and image quality.”

He is optimistic about the situation improving as developers release updates over the coming months, although he conceded that particular applications may never receive dedicated Duo support. According to Brownlee, the fingerprint reader has an intentional delay that makes unlocking the phone feel slower than it should.

Brownlee further explained that people who use their phones for texting, social media and occasional web browsing find it hard to justify spending the additional money, advising against the Duo for users who prioritize content creators or frequently damage their phones.

In addition, Brownlee recognized that consumers who can easily afford the handset and are eager to try the foldable form factor may still find it appealing.