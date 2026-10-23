WhatsApp reels shortcut adds 3 tabs: Recents, saved, liked

You could already send Instagram Reels from WhatsApp, but you had to know where to look. The option sat inside the gallery picker's list view. Now WhatsApp is putting a dedicated Reels shortcut right in the chat attachment menu.

WABetaInfo spotted the button in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.42.9, available on the Google Play Store. Tap it, and WhatsApp opens a dedicated screen where you can choose a reel or a post to send.

WhatsApp started allowing users to access Instagram and Facebook stories, posts, and reels via the media picker last month.

There will be three tabs at the top of your screen. The recent tab contains reels that you have viewed recently on Instagram, the saved tab contains reels that you have saved, and the liked tab contains reels that you have liked. Tap any reel to share it in your conversation.

This feature is only enabled for accounts linked to Meta's Accounts Center. You will not be able to use this feature if you do not have this account linked with WhatsApp.

Accounts Centre is optional. If you'd rather keep WhatsApp separate from Instagram and Facebook, you don't have to do anything. Critics have noted that features like the Accounts Centre also nudge more people to link their accounts.