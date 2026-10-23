Japan plans cyberattack simulation as PHP vulnerabilities raise security concerns

Japan has planned AI-driven simulation of cyberattacks to identify the loopholes and weaknesses in technology systems as critical PHP security vulnerabilities roil the global internet.

On Friday, Japanese industry minister Ryosei Akazawa announced, “An attack can ​succeed by getting through just one hole ... for that reason it's important we shift our mindset and think from the perspective of the attacker.”

"Defenders also need to make use of AI and respond proactively, staying ​one step ahead."

Moreover, SoftBank, a Japanese mobile carrier, also announced the plans to suspend its emergency alert systems for mobile users as a part of addressing PHP vulnerability. It means that after switching off the system the users won’t receive early warnings for earthquakes, tsunami alerts or ​disaster information.

Other Japanese companies also shut down the services in the midst of growing hacking attempts that stemmed from PHP flaws. The companies including Nomura, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, ANA airline and East Japan Railway also temporarily suspended the services.

Japan's Ministry of Finance, National Tax Agency and Meteorological Agency also put a hold on some online services as part of emergency measures.

Cybersecurity experts also raised concerns over AI as they claimed that AI is helping rogue actors to automate tasks to carry out cyberattacks faster and cheaper.

Millions of hacking attempts hit government and company websites worldwide this week after researchers disclosed critical security flaws in a widely used programming language. The wave of attacks forced organizations to hastily patch their systems or take them offline entirely.

To fix these vulnerabilities, PHP developers released emergency fixes on Wednesday while urging the users to apply them as soon as possible.