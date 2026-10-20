Can cancer drugs be made in space? Here’s what the new mission aims to find out
New cancer drugs are being tested in space under reduced gravity conditions
Orbital pharm and re-entry Varda Space Industries launched a new mission today-a significant move to test microgravity’s effects on an innovative cancer treatment.
The primary motive behind developing medicines in space away from the aggravating factor is that it could unlock better treatments though commercial scale for space meds is still a moonshot.
The California company’s W-7 spacecraft launched into orbit from Cape Canaveral Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 multi-payload mission.
In this connection, Varda chief strategy officer Michael Reilly said: “We are exploring a new class of cancer drugs that are very innovative, but have problems with dissolving in the body.”
“The premise is that in space we can create unique crystals that have superior dissolution properties, and therefore can be far more effective and perhaps safer as well.”
Microgravity lets pharmaceutical compounds solidify without disruptive processes like convection thereby maximizing the efficiency or structural traits of the compound.
Separately, from space-based pharmaceuticals, Varda also provides hypersonic testing, evaluation and data-gathering. Orbital re-entry vehicles are booming in the commercial space world with SpaceX recently testing its Starfall capsule highlighting the rapid delivery aspect between locations on Earth or in orbit.
Nonetheless, Reilly says that Varda is strategizing a clinical initiative involving a United Therapeutics PAH treatment in 2027.
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