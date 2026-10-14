NASA to brief public on Artemis III mission progress

NASA is set to provide an update on its plans to return American astronauts to the surface of the Moon on Friday, October 23, at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The update will primarily include key details about NASA’s Artemis III mission that will send a four-person crew to test critical systems needed for future lunar landings, an orbital flight scheduled for next year to analyze essential capabilities in low Earth-orbit on how preparations for sending American crews to the Moon by 2028 are moving forward.

US media interested in attending in person must apply online by 12 p.m. on Friday, October 16. In order to ask questions remotely, the media must request the dial-in number from the Kennedy newsroom. Participants in the briefing include NASA administrator Jared Isaacman, NASA Associate administrator Administrator Amit Kshatriya and Jeremy Parsons, and NASA’s Artemis program.

NASA will send Artemis astronauts on progressively harder missions near the lunar South pole to explore some more of the Moon than ever before, aiming to be a catalyst in an era of unprecedented discovery.

In addition to fostering economic benefits and driving lunar exploration breakthroughs, NASA will establish a permanent lunar base and build a foundation for the agency’s first crewed mission to Mars.