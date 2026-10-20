SpaceX Falcon 9 successfully launches Bandwagon-5 mission with 32 payloads
Starfall made its debut flight on a dedicated demonstration mission on June 23
SpaceX has successfully launched a Bandwagon-5 mission through Falcon 9 rocket carrying 32 payload into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Packed with 32 diverse payloads ranging from CubeSats to re-entry vehicles, this mission aims for an ocean recovery: after separation, the first-stage booster will target a precision landing on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic.
A recent SpaceX update has confirmed the landing of Falcon 9’s first stage on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship approximately nine minutes post-launch. This was the booster's 19th mission.
All 32 payloads were scheduled for deployment over nearly two hours, beginning around 57 minutes post-launch, with Starfall being the final payload to separate at 2 hours and 48 minutes.
Starfall made its debut flight on a dedicated demonstration mission on June 23 as it was designed to survive controlled atmospheric re-entry.
It also provides affordable and routine access to microgravity for scientific research and in-space manufacturing, providing unique opportunities for on-orbit manufacturing, scientific research, and testing.
Bandwagon is one of two SpaceX rideshare programs; its sister program, Transporter, has flown 18 missions and holds the record for most payloads delivered on a single launch.
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